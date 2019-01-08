Watch the first teaser for Broadway biopic ‘Fosse/Verdon’ (VIDEO)

Michelle Williams costars in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ as Broadway spectacle Gwen Verdon. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — A debut tease for TV’s Broadway series Fosse/Verdon, following the lives of stage choreographer Bob Fosse and talented dancer Gwen Verdon, arrived after co-star Sam Rockwell appeared on the Golden Globes stage.

Fosse/Verdon tells the story of romantic pairing Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (fellow Golden Globe winner Michelle Williams).

Verdon was considered among the best of Broadway’s actresses and dancers, particularly for a quartet of Tony Award-winning performances in the 1950s.

Fosse, the choreographer and director, to this day holds the most Tonys for choreography — eight — with plenty of overlap between the pair’s accolades.

Beginning in April 2019, FX’s eight-part series Fosse/Verdon is to lead viewers through a rendition of the couple’s work, both on and off-stage, in a new show from Masters of Sex showrunner Steven Levenson.

The series is based on Sam Wasson’s biography Fosse.

On-screen support comes from Kelli Barrett of The Punisher as performer Liza Minnelli, Nate Corddry of Mindhunter as playwright Neil Simon, Norbert Leo Butz of “Bloodline” as playwright Paddy Chayefsky, and Evan Handler as producer Hal Prince, as well as Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Aya Cash (You’re The Worst), Byron Jennings (The Greatest Showman), Susan Misner (Chicago) and more. — AFP-Relaxnews