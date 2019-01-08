Former Gunung Semanggol assemblyman dies

BAGAN SERAI, Jan 8 — Former Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Mohd Zawawi Hassan died at 6.15am today due to high blood pressure at Taiping Hospital.

His younger brother, Shukri Hassan, when contacted by Bernama, said Mohd Zawawi, 42, was admitted to the hospital at 6.30pm yesterday.

He left a wife, Maizul Rosmawati Meor Ibrahim, 41, and three children.

Mohd Zawawi’s remains would be buried at the Kampung Tebuk Panchur Muslim cemetery here today.

Mohd Zawawi was Gunung Semanggol assemblyman after winning the seat on PAS’ ticket in the 13th general election.

He won the seat with a majority of 1,405 votes in a three-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional’s Zulkarnain Ismail and Independent candidate, Halidi Wahab. — Bernama