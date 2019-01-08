Former AMK candidate killed in machete attack in Shah Alam

Police said M. Thiyaru was stabbed by three men who were armed with machetes on the ground floor of the PKNS Flat, Jalan Plumbum at Section 7 in Shah Alam yesterday. — AFP file pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — A former Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) candidate died, believed to have been stabbed by a group of men, at Section 7 here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib identified the victim as M. Thiyaru, 30, who sustained serious injuries, believed to have been stabbed by three men who were armed with machetes, in the incident which occurred at about 5pm on the ground floor of the PKNS Flat, Jalan Plumbum at Section 7 here.

According to witnesses, the suspects arrived at the scene in a Silver Proton Waja, he added.

He said a police team rushed to the scene after being informed of the incident at 5.16pm.

“The victim, who was seriously injured on the face, back of the head, right hand and both legs, was sent to Shah Alam Hospital by passers-by, but died at about 6.30pm during treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or Investigating officer ASP Vignesh Kumar at 03-55202222.

A 21-second video recording, believed on the incident, has been viralled on the social media of a man sprawled in a pool of blood with four men and a woman trying to help him. — Bernama