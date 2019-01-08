J. Cole readying album over 10 days

This file photo taken on October 1, 2016 shows Rapper J. Cole performing onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — J. Cole has taken to Instagram to announce an upcoming compilation album called Revenge of the Dreamers III.

From January 6 through 16, the rapper will be recording the album in Atlanta in a series of sessions to which several artists have received private invitations.

Among those set to attend and participate are EarthGang, Bas, Zeke, Cozz, Christo, Omen and Reason, all of whom shared their personal invitations via Instagram.

While full details of the album are unknown, the compilation will be the work of J. Cole’s Dreamville label, whose previous compilation album — Revenge of the Dreamers II — came out in December 2015 and featured Dreamville artists J. Cole, Bas, Cozz, Omen, Lute and Ari Lennox. — AFP-Relaxnews