'Peaky Blinders' collaboration hits London Men's Fashion Week

A screenshot of David Beckham’s Instagram page. Fashion brand Kent and Curwen has got a new clothing collaboration, by order of the ‘Peaky Blinders’.

LONDON, Jan 8 ― British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen has got a new clothing collaboration, by order of the Peaky Blinders.

The label has teamed up with the makers of the ongoing hit TV show on a fashion series that made its debut over the weekend during London Men's Fashion Week, alongside its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

The series references the 1920s-style costumes of the British period crime drama, featuring flat caps, three-piece tweed suits and frock coats. According to WWD, the line will hit the stores in September, just as the upcoming fifth series of the programme, which stars Cillian Murphy, airs on the BBC.

Footballer and fashion mogul David Beckham, a longtime ambassador of the brand and a partner in the company, took to Instagram to tease the launch, saying he was “proud to join @KentandCurwen in announcing a capsule collection inspired by one of my favourite series.”

Since being founded in 1926 on London's Savile Row, Kent & Curwen has undergone something of a revival, and is known today for its classic aesthetic that offers a modern take on traditional English style.

Kent & Curwen is not the only brand turning to TV for fashion inspiration lately ― HBO and womenswear label Danielle Nicole recently teamed up on a series of Game of Thrones accessories, while August saw H&M launch a collection inspired by the cult TV series Twin Peaks. ― AFP-Relaxnews