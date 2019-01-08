Pelita to stub out cigarette sales at all outlets by year’s end

A no-smoking sign is seen at an eatery in Petaling Jaya January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Pelita Samudra Pertama (M) Sdn Bhd (Pelita) plans to stop selling cigarettes at its restaurants nationwide by the end of 2019.

According to Pelita executive director KK Sihabutheen, the move was in support of the government’s smoking ban at eateries and restaurants beginning January 1.

Welcoming the government’s effort, Sihabutheen said Pelita was prepared to stop the sale of cigarettes despite others’ calls for the government to rescind the smoking ban.

“However, we need more time to implement the measures due to the involvement of several other parties, including cigarette distributors and the acceptance of our customers,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Sihabutheen said he was confident that customers would support his company’s move as many patrons were non-smokers and wished for a smoke-free area.

Since January 1, smoking in public places such as restaurants, including those in the open air, has been banned.

However, the Health Ministry is giving a six-month grace period to restaurant operators and their patrons, and will start enforcing the law strictly only from July 1. It will issue warnings until then.

Anyone found guilty of smoking in prohibited areas may be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed up to two years under Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Premises or vehicle owners as well as operators who fail to display the smoking ban signage may also be fined up to RM3,000 or jailed up to six months under Regulation 12 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

For the offence of failing to ensure compliance and for providing smoking facilities, they may be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned up to one year.