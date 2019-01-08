Lush Cosmetics spices things up for Valentine's Day

Aubergine Bath Bomb by Lush Cosmetics. ― AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Jan 8 ― Lush Cosmetics is getting in the mood for Valentine's Day with a very suggestive beauty collection.

The natural cosmetics brand has launched its latest collection just in time for February 14, featuring a few risqué products such as an eggplant emoji-shaped bath bomb, a “Big Banana” massage bar and a peach-shaped bath bomb inspired by a raunchy scene in the movie Call Me By Your Name.

The series also includes an “American Cream” shower gel, an “American Pie” body conditioner, and an “Eve's Cherry” lip scrub, among other products.The Valentine's Day collection, which launches online yesterday and in store on January 11, is the latest big release for the brand and follows a busy 2018.

December saw the cult label launch a 12-piece bath bomb collection encapsulating fan-favorite scents chosen by customers, while back in November it dropped a “Goddess” bath bomb inspired by the singer Ariana Grande's music video God Is A Woman.

Over the course of the year, the company also found time to cook up an experimental new limited-edition foundation range, team up with the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity on a campaign dubbed “Trans Rights Are Human Rights,” and recruit three queens from the TV show RuPaul's Drag Race to star in its holiday images. ― AFP-Relaxnews