Netflix announces its first animation anthology series

David Fincher has previously collaborated with Netflix on ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Mindhunter’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Love, Death & Robots will be helmed by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the streaming platform announced.

The stories, which are aimed at an adult audience will span genres such as science fiction, comedy, fantasy and horror, and feature dark humour and characters including sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers and garbage monsters.

Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl, The Social Network) will helm the project.

Each of the 18 episodes will be five to 15 minutes in length. Styles will vary from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI.

Fincher and Miller will executive produce, along with Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen.

Fincher has previously collaborated with Netflix on House of Cards and Mindhunter.

Miller wrapped production on the as-yet untitled upcoming Terminator sequel in November 2018, and is next set to direct an adaptation of the cyberpunk novel Neuroromancer.

Netflix's current crop of animated offerings include BoJack Horseman, Disjointed and Big Mouth. An animated adaptation of Carmen Sandiego is also set to debut on the platform on January 18. — AFP-Relaxnews