Show-stopping jewellery from the Golden Globes

Lady Gaga became the centre of this year's show. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 ― The red carpet was dripping with ice at the Golden Globes 2019 awards ceremony on Sunday night, with platinum proving to be one of the most popular choices of the evening. So who wore what?

Lady Gaga

Award winner Lady Gaga shimmered in over 100-carats of diamonds set in platinum from the prestige jewellery house Tiffany & Co, opting to team her gown with an “Aurora” necklace featuring more than 300 diamonds. She also wore a pair of diamond cluster earrings, two diamond bracelets set in platinum, and a mixed cluster bracelet with over 12-carats of pear-shaped, marquise and round diamonds, all from the house.

Sandra Oh

Co-host Sandra Oh turned to Forevermark by Martin Flyer for her bling, selecting an 18.38-carat three row diamond bracelet set in platinum for the red carpet. She later wore a Forevermark by Premier Gem solitaire ring on stage, as well as a Forevermark by Rahaminov ring with an oval diamond. When accepting her Golden Globe, she sported a Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with a yellow cushion diamond.

Dakota Fanning

Hollywood darling Dakota Fanning dazzled in Neil Lane diamond earrings with diamonds set in platinum, offset by an aquamarine and pearl ring.

Kristen Bell

Harry Winston was Kristen Bell's go-to jewellery designer, with the actress sporting approximately 130-carats of diamonds set in platinum on the red carpet. The pieces included a pair of 6.04-carats ballroom drop earrings with diamonds, a cascading diamond brooch and a Qipao bracelet with diamonds weighing in at 51.63-carats.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss dazzled in Neil Lane Couture diamond earrings, a mid-century diamond necklace set in platinum and a mid-century diamond cuff bracelet that was over 75-carats, among other pieces.

Charlize Theron

Best actress nominee Charlize Theron wore a Bulgari high jewellery diamond set that included a ring from the house's new Fiorever collection. ― AFP-Relaxnews