Colossal work from Damien Hirst Venice show headed to Vegas

‘Demon with Bowl’ by British artist Damien Hirst, seen at his exhibition ‘Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable’ at the Pinault Collection in Punta della Dogana and Palazzo Grassi in Venice on April 6, 2017. ― AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 ― A 60-foot work that went on show during Damien Hirst's blockbuster exhibition in Venice in 2017 is headed to the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The hotel revealed via social media that Hirst's work Demon with Bowl, which was the centrepiece of the artist's show Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable will be arriving there in the near future.

According to Artnet, the sculpture will appear this spring in a new pool within the hotel. Unlike the version of the work that appeared in Venice, which was cast in resin and destroyed after the exhibition closed, the edition that will tower above swimmers at the hotel is cast in bronze.

Palms Casino Resort is already home to a bar designed by Hirst called the Unknown, an art-centered venue that features many works by Hirst, including one consisting of a tiger shark floating in three steel tanks that is displayed prominently behind the bar.

Hirst's show Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable featured hundreds of objects said to have been lost in a legendary shipwreck and was perhaps the most talked-about exhibition of 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews