Kenzo reveals upbeat campaign from David LaChapelle (VIDEO)

Kenzo reveals a new campaign shot by David LaChapelle. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 8 ― Kenzo presents its spring/summer 2019 campaign, yesterday, January 7, with themes of utopia, joy and colour. The images ― one of which was shared on the brand's Instagram page ― are shot by famous photographer David LaChapelle.

Bright, vibrant colour takes center stage in the new Kenzo advertising campaign for the spring/summer 2019 season, shot by the internationally renowned photographer, David LaChapelle, signed up by the brand's co-creative directors, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.

With this campaign, dubbed “Kenzotopia,” Kenzo hopes to convey a joyful message of optimism, modernity and diversity. The brand explains on Instagram that its aim is to celebrate all types, shapes and forms.

To do this, David LaChapelle used several decors in his Los Angeles studio, notably featuring exotic natural landscapes. A series of brightly coloured silhouettes in motion are captured against the tropical-themed sets, creating a veritable explosion of colour. ― AFP-Relaxnews