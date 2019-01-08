Agong’s resignation done with decorum, says Perak Royal Council member

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V delivers his royal address during the opening of the 14th Parliament today in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The stepping down of Sultan Muhammad V as the country 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong through a statement issued by Istana Negara yesterday was done in a courteous manner, said member of the Perak Royal Council Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

He said despite the announcement of his abdication, Sultan Muhammad also expressed hope that Malaysia would remain in peace and harmony.

“Sultan Muhammad also expressed his gratitude to the Malay Rulers who had elected him. He also expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister and the government, and as the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, he also extended his gratitude to all the personnel,” Annuar said when appeared as a guest in Bernama News Channel’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

He said the meeting of the six Malay Rulers at the Istana Negara yesterday to discuss the dates to elect and hold the swearing in ceremony for the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his deputy, proved that it was really a huge responsibility.

“When it was announced that Sultan Muhammad had stepped down, six of the eight Malay Rulers had immediately convened a meeting to set the dates because Feb 1 is the Federal Territories Day and traditionally, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will confer the federal awards on that day. So, we must have a Yang di-Pertuan Agong on that day.

“So, their speed in making the decision shows that they do not want to have a vacuum and that the vacant position must be filled as soon as possible,” Annuar said.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad in a statement said Malaysia’s next King would be known on Jan 24 when the Conference of Rulers convenes a special meeting to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his deputy.

The matter was decided by the Malay rulers in their meeting at 10.30am yesterday at Istana Negara, which also fixed January 31 for the swearing in ceremony of the new King and his deputy. — Bernama