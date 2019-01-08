Withings unveils three new health trackers ahead of CES 2019

The Move ECG is designed not only to measure fitness, but to also focus on cardiovascular health. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — Ahead of the start of this year’s CES, which kicks off officially today in Las Vegas, USA, French tech brand Withings has revealed three new health products to be showcased at this year’s event.

The three new trackers — the Withings Move, Withings Move ECG, and Withings BPM Core — are designed not only to measure fitness, but to also focus on cardiovascular health.

An update of its previous blood pressure monitor, the new BPM Core is, according to the brand, the world’s most advanced home cardiovascular monitor, allowing users to not only measure blood pressure but also take an electrocardiogram (ECG) and listen to the heart via a digital stethoscope.

Designed like a traditional blood pressure arm cuff, users simply have to place the cuff on the upper arm and push the button to have all three measurements within 90 seconds. Data is then sent to Withing’s accompanying Health Mate App via Bluetooth or WiFi so users have a record of their results, which can also be shared with your healthcare practitioner to help with earlier detection of atrial fibrillation and valvular heart disease.

Move and Move ECG are two new connected watches from the brand, both with a traditional analog design.

Move comes with more advanced activity and sleep tracking features than predecessors such as the Withings Activité, as well as a customisation option which allows to choose their case, wristband, dial, handle, watch face colours and material for a completely unique design, while, as with the the BPM Core, Move ECG has also been designed to monitor cardiovascular health. Offering another way to detect heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation, when users experience symptoms of the condition, such as palpitations, they simply need to touch both sides of the bezel to start recording an ECG. Measurements are taken in just 30 seconds before being sent to the Health Mate app to tell users whether the heart is beating normally or if there are any problems. And as with the Withings Move there are also new and improved activity and sleep tracking features, with the watch also connecting with more than 100 third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, or MyFitnessPal.

Withings BPM Core and Move ECG will be available for purchase in the second quarter of 2019, with Withings BMP Core priced at US$249.95 (RM1,029) and Move ECG at US$129.95 (RM535).

Move is available to pre-order now in the US, priced at US$69.95, for shipping February 5. Initially five color options are available with more expected to roll out later in the year. — AFP-Relaxnews