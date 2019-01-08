Samsung unveils ‘next-generation’ of Micro LED TV displays

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — Samsung followed up the 146-inch Micro LED “The Wall” 4K TV announced last year with a smaller, more appropriately sized 75-inch display featuring the same high-quality imagery.

At a press event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, Samsung unveiled its newest Micro LED 4K TV display — a screen nearly half the size as “The Wall,” which the company showed off a year ago at CES 2018. Samsung didn’t only go smaller, though: The Wall was increased to a 219-inch version, a giant that’s sure to cost tens of thousands of dollars when it hits the consumer market.

Samsung describes Micro LED displays as being “made up of individual modules of self-emissive Micro LEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce brilliant colors on screen,” without relying on degradable, carbon-based matter like OLED displays do. Because each tiny LED can be turned on and off individually, the bright colors are brighter, and the deep tones are deeper since there is no need for a backlight.

The modular nature of Micro LED makes it relatively simple to customize the screen size to any space, even irregularly shaped ones. The technology, “optimises the content no matter the size and shape of the screen.” Each module is bezel-less, too, which allows owners to add and take away modules without obstructing the image.

The company stated at CES that it will still be several years before Micro LED hits the market, so no price is yet on the horizon. — AFP-Relaxnews