‘Automatically adjusting’ Jabra headphones adapt to user environment

Jabra’s Elite 85h headset at CES, allegedly adjusts to a user’s environment better than currently available Active Noise Cancellation options on the market. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — At a CES 2019 press event on Sunday, Jabra announced the Elite 85h, a set of headphones that intelligently adapts to a user’s surroundings to provide the best possible listening experience.

In partnership with audEERING, Jabra announced the intelligent Elite 85h headset at CES, a set of over-ear headphones that adjust to a user’s environment allegedly better than currently available Active Noise Cancellation options on the market.

Based on how the technology categorises the space, either as ‘commute,’ ‘in public,’ or ‘in private’ — which is determined by the headphone’s detection of over 6,000 unique sound characteristics — the audio output will be modified accordingly. In a loud train station, noise cancellation will increase; at home in your bedroom, noise cancellation will be lowered. If you want the headphones to adjust in a different manner, though, you can customise the settings via Jabra’s Sound+ app which will remember your preferences and activate them in similar future situations.

The Elite 85h Headphones are also completely controllable with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or the Google Assistant. Without pressing a button, users can speak with their preferred voice assistant to control music and calls. Thanks to eight microphones in total, both callers and Alexa should understand you clear as day.

The headphones come in four colors, black, titanium black, gold beige, and navy and have a 32-hour battery life which extends to 35 hours without ANC. Pre-ordering opens online in March; the black model will be in select Best Buy retail locations starting at US$299 (RM1,230) in April. — AFP-Relaxnews