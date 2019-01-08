Yuna to focus on American music for the time being

The musician has been keeping herself booked and busy with fashion projects and music-making. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― Fans of Yuna may have to wait a little bit longer before they can expect any new Malay music from her.

The Los Angeles-based musician is currently making her US album — a project that’s slated for release come mid-2019 ― the main focus of her creative efforts for the time being.

“My focus now is to finish this American album. I worked very hard for it! But in the future, I would love to make Malay music,” Yuna told Malay Mail.

Listeners can look forward to a blast from the past with Yuna’s upcoming US album as it draws inspiration from the music of yesteryear.

It marks a shift from her last studio album Chapters, a project heavily influenced by R&B with special appearances from big names in the genre like Usher and Jhene Aiko.

Thematically, it was a heartbroken love letter to failed relationships but Yuna is now ready to delve into more optimistic sounds with her new work.

“It's a very fun, upbeat album this time around. I was very much inspired by music from the 70s and 80s. It’s like when you go and shop for old vinyl at record stores, you listen to them and the music is always so good from that era.

“Something very nostalgic ― I think that’s the theme. I want to take people back to a time when music was so groovy and soulful,” she said.

The new year has already gotten off to an eventful start for the singer-songwriter as she launched a fashion collaboration with Malaysian designer Christy Ng on January 5.



The Yuna x Christy Ng collection was an instant hit with interested buyers clamouring to get a hold of the items even before their official release.

Yuna said she has hopes of bringing the collection to Los Angeles where she is currently putting the finishing touches on her album.

Next up on the singer’s agenda is a European tour kicking off in March where she will hit up cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.



When asked what her New Year's resolutions were, the Kedah-born artiste said relishing the music-making process was an important goal for her in 2019.

“I want to make a great album and enjoy doing my work. That’s always my resolution for any year that I’m planning to put out an album.

“It took me two years to work on this album and I definitely would love to continue touring and performing in cities I've never been to,” she said.