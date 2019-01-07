Malay Mail

Azmin posts sarky tweet about Wan Saiful’s public claim of graft in PPBM

BY BOO SU-LYN

Azmin’s public complaint about recent appointments to the PKR leadership had triggered censure from party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, both of whom advised Azmin not to use the media to raise internal party issues. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali made a sarcastic remark today about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s open complaint of corruption in PPBM’s Perlis chapter.

PKR lawmaker Maria Chin Abdullah tweeted her support of Wan Saiful, who alleged earlier today corrupt practices in Perlis PPBM, the same day the state chapter dropped Wan Saiful as Perlis PPBM secretary.

“Support you @wansaiful. That’s what the people voted for,” Maria tweeted.

 

 

Azmin replied the Petaling Jaya MP, saying: “It’s better to criticise internally. Many platforms have been provided for such criticism. Sounds familiar. Hehehe.”

 

 

