Brahim Diaz vows to give all after ‘dream’ Real Madrid move

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz poses on the pitch during the presentation at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 7 — New Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz vowed today to give his all after completing a “dream” move to the Spanish giants from Premier League champions Manchester City.

“This is the most important day in my life. I have joined the club which I have dreamed of playing at since I was a child,” the 19-year-old said after being officially unveiled at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“When I decided it was time to leave Manchester City I only considered three options: the first was joining Real Madrid, the second was playing at Real Madrid and the third and last was playing at Real Madrid. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I promise to give 100 per cent from the first day.”

Real announced yesterday that Diaz had agreed to a six-and-a-half-year contract with the European champions.

Madrid have reportedly agreed to pay €17 million (RM80.2 million) up front for Diaz, whose deal at Manchester City was set to expire in June, with a further €7 million due depending on performance.

He moved to the Premier League from Malaga in 2013 but has struggled to establish himself in City’s first team, having made just three League Cup starts in this campaign.

Diaz, who will play under the number 21 jersey at Real Madrid, will join a talented group of young Spanish players at the club, which already includes Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Odriozola and Sergio Reguilon.

Real are currently fifth in La Liga, 10 points behinds leaders Barcelona, following their shock 2-0 defeat at home on Sunday to Real Sociedad.

They are also struggling with a string of injuries as Wales forward Gareth Bale missed Sunday’s shock 2-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad due to a calf injury, while Asensio has been out since mid-December.

Both are expected to return later this month but their injuries give Diaz a possible immediate route to the club’s starting line-up.

Real host struggling Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while on Sunday they travel to face Real Betis in La Liga. — AFP