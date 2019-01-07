Ramkarpal wants criminal probe into staff sacked by BFM for sexual harassment

Ramkarpal said BFM must take the necessary steps to reveal the outcome and evidence gathered from the said internal investigations to the police for necessary action to be taken. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — DAP leader Ramkarpal Singh today told radio station BFM to file a police report against the two employees it sacked for sexual harassment and rape, saying that failure to do so could be considered withholding of evidence.



The Bukit Gelugor MP said the matter must be escalated to the authorities by BFM officials immediately.



“It is disturbing to note that an employee had been terminated as a result of an investigation launched by BFM pertaining to allegations of rape which surfaced in a letter purportedly written by a former BFM employee.



“The termination of these employees over the said rape and sexual harassment allegations indicates that there is possibly some truth to the said allegations which would certainly expose the culprits to criminal liability,” he said in a statement today.



Earlier this evening BFM founder Malek Ali said the company’s board, comprising current and former non-executive independent directors, arrived at the decision after sufficient evidence had been gathered.



He said BFM had sacked an employee accused of rape in 2017 after the company was made aware of the allegation in May that year.



Ramkarpal said BFM must take the necessary steps to reveal the outcome and evidence gathered from the said internal investigations to the police for necessary action to be taken.



“Failure to do so may amount to the withholding of such evidence on BFM’s part.



“I urge the board of BFM to lodge a police report over the matter forthwith and to assist in police investigations by disclosing their internal investigation reports to the police for the needful to be done,” he said.



Malek earlier said that upon receiving the complaint, the BFM management team commenced an investigation and took the highest form of disciplinary action by terminating the employment of the accused employee.



He said BFM management team did not make a police report as the complainant did not wish to escalate the matter at the time.



The letter by the former BFM employee circulated last month alleged that a rape incident took place at an office party in 2017, as well as sexual harassment complaints against two male staff.



The letter writer, who claimed to be working with BFM, accused the two staff of sexually harassing her and other female colleagues with sexual propositions and comments on their dressing.