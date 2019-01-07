Nothing wrong with putting my face on school bags, says Jeram rep

Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli said today the school bags he had ordered from China for students in his constituency were meant to feature a sketch, not an actual picture of his face. — Picture via Twitter/Initial: FA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli said today the school bags he had ordered from China for students in his constituency were meant to feature a sketch, not an actual picture of his face.

Media reports however also quoted the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmaker as saying that he saw nothing wrong with the printing of his image on the red bags, despite public criticism.

“This isn’t a criminal offence that requires me to apologise,” news portal Free Malaysia Today quoted Shaid as saying.

“I don’t see it as an offence in the eyes of the law. For me, we do these things not for the sake of popularity or to follow the previous government culture. But when things end up like this, it’s as if I’m following the old culture.”

Same mentality.



Just because they need the bags, doesn't mean it's okay to manipulate their needs for the sake of scoring some brownie points. pic.twitter.com/VD0PPu1ZKf — Initial: FA (@FirdausAzil) 7 January 2019

Berita Harian reported the Selangor state representative as saying that he would give students next week school uniforms.

“What is important is that the parents and students who received my help had responded positively because they really needed it,” Shaid was quoted saying.

Shaid reportedly ordered 1,000 school bags from China, featuring his face and name, and gave them to students at Chinese and Tamil schools in Jeram.

Elected Umno representatives have, in the past, slapped their images on items they gave as aid to their constituents.