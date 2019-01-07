Penang CM says MBPP to table findings on Bukit Kukus landslide on Wednesday

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that he was informed by the MBPP that its investigation was fully completed now and would table its findings at the state executive council’s weekly meeting this week. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will table its findings on the cause of landslide at the construction site of the paired highway in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong on October 19, to the state government this Wednesday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that he was informed by the MBPP that its investigation was fully completed now and would table its findings at the state executive council’s weekly meeting this week.

“Any further action will only be decided by us (state government) after the tabling of MBPP findings,” he told reporters after attending the Penang Civil Servants Assembly here today. Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

Chow also expressed hope that the temporary stop work order on the construction project could be withdrawn and replaced by new ruling based on recommendations from the investigation findings.

“The state government hopes that the project could proceed by taking into account the recommendations to ensure that such incident will not recur,” he said.

The 1.56pm landslide on October 19 last year claimed the lives of 10 foreign workers and caused injuries to four others.

In another development, Chow said the project developer of the proposed Penang Sky Cab cable car project, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), was studying the possibility to change the alignment and reduce the distance of the cable.

He said MRCB had proposed to change the original alignment between Penang Sentral in Butterworth and Persiaran Karpal Singh in Jelutong to Penang Sentral and Tanjung Marina in the George Town World Heritage Site.

“This matter is still being studied by various quarters,” he said.

Chow said the MRCB had yet to set a target date to begin the project as they needed approval from the Department of Environment for the changes.

“They have obtained the approval for the original alignment, but they need to get a new one if they decided to go ahead with the change,” he said.

The Penang government announced the Penang Sky Cab project in 2015 as an alternative to the existing public transport across the Penang channel and decrease the people’s dependence on automobiles.

The project, estimated to cost RM300 million, is expected to cater to 2,000 passengers per hour using 80 gondolas travelling 90 metres above the Penang Channel. — Bernama