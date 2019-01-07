Malay Mail

Eli Lilly to acquire Loxo Oncology for US$8b

Published 1 hour ago on 07 January 2019

An employee works in an unit dedicated to the production of insulin pens at the factory run by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in Fegersheim, France, on October 12, 2015. — AFP pic
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will acquire cancer treatment specialist Loxo Oncology in a cash deal valued at around US$8 billion, the companies said today.

The firms “announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Loxo Oncology  for  US$235.00 per share in cash, or approximately US$8.0 billion,” a statement said.

The deal — which represents a premium of some 68 per cent over Loxo Oncology’s closing share price on Friday — is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, the statement said.

The announcement is the latest in a series of major pharmaceutical deals: last week, Bristol-Myers Squibb said it would buy biotech firm Celgene in a US$74 billion cash-and-stock agreement, creating a rival to the world’s largest drug makers.

Other recent large pharma deals include French company Sanofi’s purchase of US haemophilia group Bioverativ for US$11.6 billion and Novartis’ US$8.7 billion acquisition of rare-disease treatment company AveXis. — AFP

