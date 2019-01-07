Sapura Energy bags contracts worth RM760m

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Sapura Energy Bhd has bagged a RM760 million contract for its drilling and engineering and construction businesses, lifting the value of contract wins to RM9.3 billion in its current financial year ending Jan 31, 2019.

In a statement today, the company said its growing order book will see a higher utilisation of its assets as it gears up for long-term growth across its services segment.

It said Sapura Drilling has secured a contract in Angola from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, for the provision of semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig, Sapura Jaya, for drilling works in the Angolan waters for a period of two years, with extension options.

The project entailed using the first of its kind technical solution to improve efficiency for the drilling campaign, it said.

Additionally, Sapura Drilling has accepted an extension of its contract with Sarawak Shell Bhd and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd for the provision of Sapura Esperanza, a semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig which entails drilling three wells offshore Sarawak.

The company was also awarded a contract extension by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of semi-tender assisted drilling rig, Sapura Berani, which comprises the drilling of two wells at the Sumandak facility, offshore Sabah, said Sapura Energy.

Meanwhile, Sapura Fabrication was awarded a contract from Petronas Floating LNG 1 (L) Ltd to undertake engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works for the relocation and tie-in of the PFLNG Satu (Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas), currently located in the Kumang Cluster, offshore Sarawak, it said.

The group added that Sapura Fabrication had also been appointed by Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia B.V. to perform an additional scope for offshore transportation and installation works under an existing contract for the provision of EPCC plus installation for their facilities in the north Malay Basin. — Bernama