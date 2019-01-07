Xiaomi to unveil Mi MIX 3 in Malaysia this weekend

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be officially released in Malaysia this coming weekend. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be officially released in Malaysia this coming weekend. This is their latest all-screen flagship smartphone that comes with a slider mechanism to hide its front cameras.

According to Mi Malaysia’s Facebook post, the product launch is taking place on 12 January 2019, which is this coming Saturday. It isn’t clear if you can buy the device on the day itself or they are merely accepting pre-orders for the flagship smartphone. They have also yet to reveal its spec options and local pricing, but it will definitely be under RM2,500.

To recap, the Mi MIX 3 has a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor that comes with either 6GB, 8GB or 10GB of RAM. It will come with at least 128GB which isn’t expandable like its predecessor.

For optics, it gets a 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 dual-camera combo at the rear which scored as high as Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 on DxOMark Mobile. Meanwhile, the front gets a 24MP + 2MP dual-selfie camera combo.

Despite its top of the line specs, the Mi MIX 3 gets a rather small 3,200mAh battery which supports Qi Wireless charging. You can learn more about the device in our first impressions. — SoyaCincau