Umno Youth demands Cisco take action against employee over royal insult

K Umno Youth is planning another protest at Cisco Systems Malaysia tomorrow afternoon. — Reuters pic UALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Several members of the Umno Youth wing today sent a memorandum to Cisco Systems Malaysia, demanding action against one of its employee, who had allegedly posted an insulting comment against Sultan Muhammad V.

Things took a turn for the worse at Menara One Sentral, where the company is located, after words were exchanged between the Umno members and an employee there.

“We went there to express our dissatisfaction, send the memorandum, and then leave.

“But when we went to Cisco, I feel they already knew about this issue, and when we wanted to see the person in charge, they gave a lot of reasons saying the person in charge is abroad, and then suddenly they said the person was on the way. They were going back and forth and the matter was prolonged,” Selangor Umno Youth deputy chief Amin Mohd Shukor told Malay Mail when contacted.



Amin said that the person they had negotiated denied knowledge of the individual who posted the comment under the name ‘Eric Liew’, drawing the ire of those gathered at the office premises.

“I am confident they know Eric Liew and are also aware about the matter,” Amin added, saying that another Cisco employee stepped in to accept the memorandum.

Amin said that the Umno representatives had warned Cisco that if no necessary action is taken, its members will continue piling pressure on the company.

A protest has also been planned by the party, at the same venue tomorrow afternoon.

Amin said he hopes the incident serves as a lesson to other social media users.

Earlier today, social media users bombarded the company’s Facebook page, flooding the comment section of its new year’s greeting with messages demanding action against the purported Eric Liew.

Some also called for a boycott of the technology company’s products.

Cisco then responded by saying it would look into the matter.

“Hi everyone, this issue has been brought to our attention and we have passed the message on to the Malaysian team. We will be investigating this matter and will take appropriate action,” the company posted in the comment section.

The Council of Rulers is scheduled to meet on January 24 to elect the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his deputy, after Sultan Muhammad V made the unprecedented move of resigning as King yesterday.

In a press statement, Keeper of the Royal Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the Council has also decreed that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Agong and the Deputy will be held on January 31.

Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, who previously served as deputy Agong, has been named acting Agong, pending the appointment of a new successor.