Razer Phone 2 lands in Malaysia next week

Razer is launching its Razer Phone 2 in Malaysia very soon. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Looking for a serious gaming smartphone? Razer is launching its Razer Phone 2 in Malaysia very soon and they have sent out invites for an event that’s happening on January 15, 2019.

The official invite doesn’t say much except that it will provide a first look at their flagship smartphone in Malaysia. We expect to learn more about its availability and pricing at the event. At the moment, an imported Razer Phone 2 is going for RM3,298.

To recap, the Razer Phone 2 features a 5.72″ Quad HD+ 120Hz display and it runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 64GB of UFS internal storage. It also gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP f/1.75 main + 12MP f/2.6 telephoto shooter and the rear also features a Razer Chrome RGB logo.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0+ charging via USB-C. The device also gets a pair of front-facing stereo speakers along with IP67 dust and water resistance.

A few weeks ago, U Mobile had dropped a teaser indicating the Razer Phone 2 will be offered on their network. So for those who don’t want to pay the full retail price, it is likely that you can get it on a contract via U Mobile. — SoyaCincau