Japanese govt opens up scholarships for teachers, undergrads

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Japanese government has opened up two scholarship programmes for teachers and undergraduate students aged between 18 and 29 years old (born between 2nd April 1989 and 1st April 2001).

In a statement today, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships for Japanese Studies and Teacher Training is now open for application until 13th February 2019.

“Qualified Malaysian nationals who would like to pursue their studies in Japan are invited to apply.

“During the term of scholarship, monthly allowances of approximately 117,000 yen (approx RM4,400) will be given to each Japanese Studies grantee, and 143,000 yen (approx RM5,400) to Teacher Training grantee (amount is subject to change).

“Fees for the entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities will be exempted. A round-trip airplane ticket is also provided,” said the statement.

The requirements for Japanese Studies are applicants who are second and third-year students majoring in Japanese Language or Japanese Culture enrolled in non-Japanese universities. Final year students are not allowed.

The students must also have a good command of the Japanese language and submissions must reach the Embassy of Japan by 4pm on February 13, 2019.

For the teacher training non-degree course which starts in October this year, applicants must have at least five years of experience as teachers or academic staff at primary or secondary schools.

A good command of English is a must as well as willingness to pick up the Japanese language.

Application for the Teacher Training Scholarship should be made to the Public Service Department (PSD) of Malaysia. For details, please visit http://www.jpa.gov.my , or contact “Unit Pengurusan Penawaran Dalam Perkhidmatan” at 03-8885-3546 or [email protected] .

Interviews for both programmes will be held in early March 2019. The Embassy of Japan will notify qualified candidates only (by email and letter) to attend the interview.