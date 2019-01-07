Samsung is making it easier to play Apple content on their Smart TVs

A man walks out of Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 6, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — If you’re an Apple user with a new Samsung Smart TV at home, you may soon play your iTunes content on the big screen. Samsung Electronics has just announced that it will support iTunes Movies and TV Shows on their new Samsung Smart TV models.

According to Samsung, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will be rolling out to Samsung Smart TVs in over 100 countries. They added that this new iTunes support is the first in the industry.

With this integration, Samsung Smart TV users can browse through their existing iTunes library right from the big screen. They can also buy or rent movies including 4K HDR content. The iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will also work seamlessly with Samsung’s Smart TV services such as Universal Guide, Bixby and Search.

On top of that, Samsung will also support AirPlay 2 for their Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide. This will allow you to push your photos, videos, music and other contents from your iPhone and iPad seamlessly onto their TVs. It will be compatible with Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K TVs as well as “The Frame”, Serif TV and other selected UHD and HD models.

The Apple iTunes and AirPlay 2 support will be available on their 2019 models beginning this Spring (sometime between March to June) while the 2018 models will get it later via a firmware update.

This collaboration will benefit both Samsung and Apple users. For Samsung, this brings more high definition content options for its TV users, while Apple users will be able to push their favourite content onto the big screen easier than ever. — SoyaCincau