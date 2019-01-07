Mosque denies involvement in Seremban dog poisoning incident

Stray dogs are seen in Ipoh. Five dogs are believed to have been poisoned earlier this month in Seremban. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The committee for the Ibnu Khaldun Mosque in Lavender Heights, Seremban today denied any involvement in the poisoning of five dogs in their neighbourhood.

Committee chairman Mohd Asna Amin was quoted by The Star Online as saying although he was concerned over stray dogs entering the mosque’s compound, the mosque would never resort to harming the dogs.

“We may have been upset when the stray dogs entered the mosque area and caused a mess including chasing young children attending a tahfiz centre there but we did not poison the dogs,” he reportedly said.

Five dogs, including one which had an owner, were found dead between January 1 and 5 in the neighbourhood.

It is believed the dogs were fed food laced with poison, which prompted concerned parties to lodge police reports and urge for an investigation under the Animal Welfare Act for cruelty to animals.

Following the poisoning case, several screen captures of WhatsApp conversations between a “Md. Asna Al Attas” and the residents of Lavender Height have been making rounds on social media.

The conversation showed several residents protesting the action of certain individuals who supposedly fed the dogs food laced with poison.

Mohd Asna told the news portal the issue of stray dogs was made worse by a lack of action from the authorities.

“Whenever we call the council, they will refer us to the Veterinary Department.

“And when we contact the department, they will refer us back to the council,” he said.

Commenting on the incident at Lavender Heights, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun also advised people not to harm the dogs.

“We are humans and we need to be more responsible.

“Although we do not know who was responsible for what happened in Lavender Heights, such cases should not happen,” he said.

To resolve the matter amicably, Aminuddin added that his administration has also provided a plot of land in Kuala Sawah, Seremban which will be turned into a dog pound.

“We are now working with a non-governmental organisation and the area will be fenced up soon.

“Once ready, we will send these animals there so that they will have a proper place to stay,” he said.