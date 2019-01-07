Purchase of new cars for govt officials ‘normal’, Negri MB says

Aminuddin said the purchase of new Honda Accord cars costing over RM2 million was a normal process and not an issue. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 7 — The purchase of new cars for some senior Negri Sembilan state government officials and state executive councillors (Excos) was already approved by the previous state government, said Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said the purchase of new Honda Accord cars costing over RM2 million was a normal process and not an issue.

Those who were entitled to the new cars were the the menteri besar, state secretary, speaker and deputy speaker and the state’s financial officer, legal adviser and mufti, besides the 10 Excos.

“When I took over the post of Mentri Besar in May, I was told by the state government to continue with the plan of buying the cars as it had already been approved by the previous state government,” he told reporters after the state government’s monthly assembly at Wisma Negeri here today.

He said according to normal procedure, old cars that were five years old and more could be replaced with new ones, adding that the old cars would be offered for sale to the Excos the previous state government before the vehicles were removed.

“The old state government ordered the new cars on a tender basis and they arrived in September,” he said, reiterating that it should not be an issue as they followed procedures.

The mentri besar had earlier told the civil servants at the gathering that they needed to be committed in making a paradigm shift for the state’s progress and their careers.

He said that he was confident that with the healthy competitiveness shown by all civil servants, the public service in the state would be the best example of public service in the country.

Commenting on the deaths of several dogs that were believed to have been poisoned in a housing estate on Saturday and which went viral on social media, Aminuddin said that he wanted the authorities to act on the complaints and take immediate action.

However the menteri besar cautioned that enforcement authorities had to act in a careful and humane manner that was acceptable and in line with international practices when handling the animals.

Meanwhile, state chairman of the Urban Wellbeing, Local Government and New Village Housing committee Teo Kok Seong said an animal shelter was being built on state-owned land in Kuala Sawah, Rantau.

He said the animal shelter that will be operated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) is currently under construction and expected to be completed within two months. Captured stray dogs could be placed in the shelter which can accomodate up to 500 animals. — Bernama