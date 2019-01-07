Johor MIC leader slams state rep for baseless accusation against Tamil schools management board

Ramakrishnan (centre) had criticised the Tamil school’s management board in Johor for inaction and internal squabbling. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — A Johor MIC leader today slammed a state executive committee member for calling for the abolishment of Tamil schools’ School Management Board (LPS).

Johor MIC information chief Deva Sangaran criticised Johor Consumerism, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman S. Ramakrishnan for saying that the LPS does not play a role in developing Tamil schools last week.

He questioned if Ramakrishnan met and talked to the respective LPS leaders and members before accusing them of doing nothing.

“The former and current LPS leaders have delivered money in the millions and at the same time contributed their priceless time and ideas for the progression of Tamil schools,” said Deva in a statement today.

The Indian community leader urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership to advise Ramakrishnan, who represents the Johor government, to stop embarrassing his party with regards to the Tamil school issue in the state.

Deva also claimed that Ramakrishnan’s understanding of Tamil schools or its issues was shallow and he lacked the practical understanding of how the schools operated.

“He probably has yet to walk through the gates of all the 70-odd Tamil schools in Johor,” said Deva.

He added that Ramakrishnan was known for his baseless accusations.

“He paints the image that the previous BN government had not contributed beneficially towards the betterment of the Indian community, especially in regards to education,” claimed Deva, adding that Ramakrishnan’s approach to Tamil school issues was doing more harm than good.

Deva a former state MIC Youth chief, said every Tamil school standing in Malaysia today was the result of the “flesh and blood” of MIC leaders and efforts of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“My advice to him is to please stop complaining about the past administration and speed-up new ideas and actions for uplifting the Indian Community,” he said.

On Saturday, it was reported that Ramakrishnan had criticised the Tamil school’s LPS in Johor for inaction.

He alleged that 50 of the 79 Tamil school’s LPS were acting on their own without informing the schools, in addition to politicking and internal squabbling among members.