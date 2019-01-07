Beware of rentier culture, Anwar tells Pakatan leadership

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the reporters at Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cautioned Pakatan Harapan against “rentier culture”, amid reports of political patronage hitting the new government.

Anwar stressed that formidable challenges lay ahead for PH that would require cooperation within the coalition comprising PKR, DAP, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), and Parti Amanah Negara.

“We recognise there are forces which would like to see us fail,” Anwar said in a statement.

“I urge the leadership to be on guard against these forces that would prefer to see a resurgence of rentier culture and their attempts at hoarding [the] nation’s wealth at the expense of social justice and the welfare of the people.”

Beware the batu api. And those who seek to advance personal gain at the expense of our country. pic.twitter.com/oozCNKYrL5 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) January 7, 2019

PPBM member Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who is also the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman, claimed earlier today that he was instructed to withdraw a police report alleging forgery of claims documents involving thousands of ringgit at the office of the party’s Perlis chapter.

Last week, it was reported that a supplier had allegedly demanded kickbacks from the use of a parliamentary allocation from Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is PPBM’s youth leader, for Chinese vernacular schools in the district.

But the Muar district office claimed it was a misunderstanding and said the alleged 30 per cent commission sought was a profit margin, not a kickback.

Anwar also reiterated today that there were no issues between him and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the issue of his succession as prime minister.

“We have agreed on the process and succession plan and this matter is also resolved within Pakatan Harapan,” said Anwar.

“After my meeting with Dr Mahathir on Wednesday, I restated my consistent position that he be given the space and support to lead the government.”