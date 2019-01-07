Perak MB: Stop making statements about Malay Rulers

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a press conference at the Layang Layang Flying Academy, Ipoh January 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 7 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged people to stop making statements regarding Malay Rulers.

He said matters regarding the appointment of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should be left to the Council of Rulers.

“The appointment is made every five years among the nine Malay Rulers,” he told reporters after he was asked comment on a posting that appeared in the Mynewshub portal that questioned the suitability of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to be next Agong due to his business interests.

Amad Faizal said: “The Sultan is a caring Ruler who only has the people’s interest in his heart. The state government works well with the Ruler.”

The posting has since been removed.

Sultan Nazrin Shah has been named as acting Agong pending the appointment of a new Agong following the abdication of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Agong.

The Council of Rulers will meet on January 24 to elect the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his deputy.