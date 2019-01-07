UPKO members welcome possible return of former vice president

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — Sabah’s United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) are looking forward to welcoming back former vice president and Nabawan state assemblyman Datuk Bobbey Suan to the party.

UPKO Pensiangan division chief Jubilin Kilan said party members had hoped that Bobbey would return to the party after he resigned last year following the May 9 polls.

“This is what we have been trying to persuade him to do since last May. Come back to UPKO, this is where you belong,” said Jubilin in a statement today.

“Our Christmas here was more meaningful when we heard of his intention and readiness to come back to UPKO,” he said.

He said that the majority of the division’s committee members have expressed their happiness after hearing that Bobbey could be making a comeback.

“Three party wings, the Wanita, Youth and Komulakan wings are all with the main committee on this,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Bobbey had “not ruled out” the possibility of returning to Upko, saying that he would abide by the wishes of the people and party members in his constituency,

“Actually, it looks I am headed there (back to UPKO)”, the report quoted him saying.

In the May 9 state and general polls, Bobbey had won a four-cornered fight on a Barisan Nasional ticket but his party had defected to support and form the Warisan-led government.

Bobbey was one of six UPKO assemblymen who won their seats, but unlike the five, he chose to stay with the then-BN side as an independent.

UPKO president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said that they had tried to persuade him to stay for over five months before reluctantly accepting his resignation in November.