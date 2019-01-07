Father and grandfather arrested after girl claims of being raped since 2013

Hasron said the father, aged 39, and the grandfather, aged 63, were arrested yesterday and a remand order has been obtained for both. — AFP pic

KAMPAR, Jan 7 — Police have arrested a father and grandfather for raping a 13-year-old girl since 2013.

District police chief Superintendent Hasron Nazri Hashim said the father, aged 39, and the grandfather, aged 63, were arrested yesterday and a remand order has been obtained for both.

“Both the suspects have been remanded until Jan 12 to be investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest,” he said in a statement today.

He said the matter only came to light now after the victim approached her mother and related to her what her father and grandfather had done.

“According to the victim, the rape started since 2013 in two different places in Malim Nawar here,” he said.

Hasron said after the victim lodged a police report, she was taken for a medical examination at Hospital Kampar and Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, where doctors confirmed there were old hymenal tears in the victim’s vagina.