IGP: Stop speculating over Agong’s resignation

Mohamad Fuzi urged the public not to issue any provocative statements over Sultan Muhammad V's resignation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Jan 7 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has warned the public not to engage in speculation following the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

He urged the public not to issue any provocative statements and hoped no one would exploit the situation.

“The police have received reports of several provocative statements made on social media platforms, and we have also opened investigation papers (IPs) and are taking action in accordance with the law.

“We will submit the IPs as soon as possible to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he told a media conference after presenting Jasa Pahlawan Negara (JPN) medals to 347 recipients here, today.

The Istana Negara in a statement yesterday announced that the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V had stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong effective the same day but did not mention any reason for the resignation.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi stressed that the police still felt that that laws under the Security Offences (Special Measures) or Sosma and the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) should be maintained.

“The Royal Malaysia Police wants the laws to be maintained but if there are certain parties who are dissatisfied, we leave it to the committee formed under the Ministry of Home Affairs (to decide),” he said.

Prior to this, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced the government intended to keep the two security laws, but with certain amendments. — Bernama