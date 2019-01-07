National professional doubles pairs no longer in MSN tiering

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia play against Bodin Isara and Savitree Amitrapai of Thailand in the badminton mixed doubles group play in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The badminton professional doubles pairs of Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong are longer not listed in the tiering system of the National Sports Council (NSC).

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria confirmed the two professional pairs are no longer in the top tier involving those preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following their decision to turn professional.

The players are men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and mixed doubles, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying who are silver medallists in the 2016 Rio Olympics and they are still in the best world rankings to qualify for the Olympics next year.

“The joint-working committee meeting with MSN this morning decided they are no longer in MSN tiering system. The matter was discussed between BAM and MSN.

“Even though they are no longer under BAM, I am proposing a discussion to be held between MSN, BAM and badminton clubs which have players with potential to qualify for the Olympics. Assistance should be channelled to the clubs rather than to the individuals,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, high performing athletes used to be placed under Podium Programme but after a restructuring, the programme is based on four main championships namely Olympic Games/ Paralympics, Asian Games/Para Asian, Commonwealth Games and SEA Games/Para Asean through a tiering system.

Mohamad Norza said it was not only for the two doubles as other professional players should also be supported and given assistance.

As such he added all players whether they are under the BAM or independent still have the chance until April 2020 to earn their slots in the Olympics.

“We have many other professional players such Liew Daren who is now the leading singles player (according to Badminton World Federation rankings), Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin and men’s doubles, Arif Abdul Latif-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub, they too have the talent and opportunity.

“Their move to become independent players have given a positive impact to the country’s badminton, I believe competition this year would be stiffer especially between players under BAM and clubs,” he said. — Bernama