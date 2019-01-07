A quick look at some viral moments from Golden Globes

Lady Gaga became the centre of this year's show when hosts Sandra Ho and Andy Samberg pick on her. — Picture by Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — With hundreds of celebrities at the Golden Globes 2019, all dressed to their nines to impress, viewers across the world were grasped watching coverage of the show – but it wasn’t just the awards that got the Internet users talking.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best viral moments from the annual star-studded event:

1. The Fiji Water Girl stole the red carpet

If you’re looking for the star of the night, meet the Fiji Water Girl, who was clearly out there to steal some scenes on the red carpet.

The anonymous, ever-present young girl, sporting a strapless royal blue gown, appeared in the background of several (if not all) photos, proudly photobombing celebrities including Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano, and Jeff Bridges.

To make things even better, the sultry-looking girl even made direct eye contact with the camera for each shot while holding a tray of Fiji water bottles.

This woman holding FIJI Water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE. pic.twitter.com/Aln54zOhKY — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019

2. Sneak-peak footage of Game of Thrones final season

HBO celebrated the Golden Globe awards by releasing a brand new trailer for its 2019 slate which featured a first look at the fantasy drama’s eight and final season.

The 60-seconds footage is merely a brief scene but a crucial one as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clark) arrive in Winterfell and meet up with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa tells Daenerys in the GIF posted on HBO’s Twitter. It’s the first time the characters have met on the HBO hit.

3. Lady Gaga gets roasted by the show’s hosts

Golden Globes 2019 hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg used their opening monologue to poke fun at Lady Gaga’s much-repeated “100 people in a room” anecdote. Gaga, however, took the joke in pace, calling out, “It’s true!”

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh poke fun at Lady Gaga in their opening monologue. — Picture by Reuters

For the uninitiated, in many interviews since the premier of A Star Is Born film in Oct, Gaga repeatedly told the same tale about working with Bradley Cooper, and how he took a chance by casting her in the drama.

4. Sandra Oh’s wins the Golden Globe and everyone’s heart

Diversity was, without doubt, front and centre at the Golden Globe Awards as Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman ever to host the show.

In an opening monologue, Oh praised the work of Hollywood and needed the first segment on an emotional note about improvements in diversity in the film and television industry.

Sandra Oh became the first Asian-American to win Best Actress in a TV Drama at Golden Globe in almost 4 years. — Picture by Reuters

The Canadian-Korean actress went on to win the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama called Killing Eve.

In her acceptance speech, Ho thanked her parents in Korean and bowed to them to show her gratitude.