Michelle Yeoh picks green for Golden Globes Awards

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh inspires envy in her green dress. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh took to the Golden Globes Awards 2019 red carpet with flourish.

She looked as flawless as her character Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians, as she walked the red carpet in a green gown with matching shawl.

A mix of lace and leather, the dress could have gotten her on the worst dressed list because of the offbeat pairing, but its simple and streamlined design makes for an elegant attire.

She also had on a stunning diamond necklace but it was the crazy-big ring on her finger that was a blinding beauty. Apparently, it's the exact same emerald bauble that she wore in Crazy Rich Asians.

“This is my own ring... it was such a character in the film, so it had to be instantly recognisable. The colour green is about life, prosperity... and with Eleanor, since she's so particular, I knew the ring that she would wear,” Yeoh told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

Here are some other hits and of course, train wrecks.

Lady Gaga (Definite Hit!)

Lady GaGa poses in a Valentino gown on the red carpet. — Reuters pic

Whether clad in meat (at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards) or in a coat covered with Kermit the frog dolls, Lady Gaga wins hands down when it comes to show-stopping gear.

Of late, however, she's been adopting a more reasonable albeit ravishing approach to style.

At the Globes, the Lady was a head-turner in a periwinkle blue Valentino gown.

The voluminous number with puffed sleeves and train provided just the right dose of dazzle and drama.

And, being a scene-stealer that she is, Gaga opted to dye her hair in the same sweet shade of blue as her dress.

Lupita Nyong'o (Hit!)

Lupita Nyong'o shows off her high-street footwear. — AFP pic

Blue was also the colour of choice for actress Lupita Nyong'o who wore a strapless number by Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Tassels and beads of sparkling silver on her modern take of a flapper dress swing and sway as she walked the red carpet.

But what we love most about her ensemble is the fact that she decided to pair her pricey, fringed frock and Bvlgari bling with silver platform heels by high-street Canadian footwear brand Aldo which is currently on sale at half price on its US site at US$45 (RM185).

Lucy Liu (Miss!)

Lucy Liu in Galia Lahav. — Reuters pic

Another Asian sensation, Lucy Liu, however did not get the nod of approval from fashion critics.

Her pale pink dress by Israeli designer Galia Lahav is accented with flashy sequins in tacky tones.

Because of the sporadic placement of sequins, some style pundits remarked that Liu looked like she was suffering from a skin rash of the shimmering kind.

What takes the cape, oops cake (not in a good way though) is the cape that comes with the dress. It is fastened on Liu's neck with a row of diamante buttons and the length of the transparent, mesh cape covers much of the dress much like a kelambu (mosquito netting for beds).

Anne Hathaway (Miss!)

Anne Hathaway in full-on leopard spots. — AFP pic

As for Anne Hathaway, let's just say that her leopard look was more Halloween than haute couture.

One would have thought that she'd have accumulated a tonne of tips to looking cool and chic from starring in The Devil Wears Prada and Ocean's 8, but apparently not.

Hathaway tried to go for that wild and wonderful style vibe but the actress's sartorial senses were savaged by many style experts.

Her animal print number was just overpowering.

There's a mix of sheer, metallic and matte leopard prints in one dress consisting of a fitted bodice and a full skirt.

Although leopard spots have become a timeless pattern like houndstooth and herringbone, wearing the big cat's “skin” can be risky.

Always adopt the less is more motto when indulging in anything animal. You wouldn't want to get “scratched” by catty critics would you now?