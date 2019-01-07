Man sells vintage T-shirt to help fund Hadi Awang’s legal costs

Wan Shafiq said the Rolling Stones Dragon Stadium 1981 tour T-shirt was a must-have item for vintage clothing collectors. — Picture via Facebook/Festiva Bundle Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A man auctioned off a vintage Rolling Stones T-shirt on Facebook for RM600 to help PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang pay for his legal costs in the lawsuit against Sarawak Report.

On his Facebook page Festive Bundle Asia, Wan Shafiq Wan Abdul Rahman, 29, had opened bidding at RM15 at 9.30am on Saturday.

The auction ended at 10.30pm yesterday with a buyer under the name of Fazalie Aliaman bidding RM600.

Wan Shafiq said the Rolling Stones Dragon Stadium 1981 tour T-shirt was a must-have item for vintage clothing collectors and claimed a market price of between RM700 and RM1,000.

“Today I open this bid and I do not mind how much I get. As long as the money will go to the legal funds. This is all I can do to help TGHH,” he said, which is the acronym used for Tok Guru Haji Hadi.

Wan Shafiq, who hails from Marang, Terengganu, described the T-shirt as in good condition save for one small hole on a sleeve and another two holes that were not yet repaired.

“To those who are not a fan of vintage clothing, can help by sharing (the post). Show it to others that our fight is not out of hunger for money. Let people laugh. They may not understand it. But this is a manifestation to prove that we are willing to sacrifice anything to fight for what we believe in.

“Those who have a lot of money, can donate money. Those who have cows can sell the cows. I only have a T-shirt,” he wrote.