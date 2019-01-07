Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-morning in cautious trading ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled for later in the day, January 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today, in line with the better performance in the regional markets.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.05 points to 1,678.83 from Friday’s close of 1,669.78. The key index opened 5.14 points higher at 1,674.92.

Gainers trounced losers 556 to 276 while 285 counters were unchanged, 748 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.72 billion shares worth RM977.59 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank jumped 11 sen to RM9.46, TNB soared 56 sen to RM14.02, CIMB gained six sen to RM5.69, IHH Healthcare surged 10 sen to RM5.54, Public Bank was flat at RM24.66 and Petronas Chemicals fell 27 sen to RM8.99.

Of actives, Ace market debutant DPI Holdings added 2.5 sen to 27.5 sen, Hubline edged up half-a-sen to five sen, Hibiscus Petroleum increased 5.5 sen to 95 sen, KNM and Sapura Energy were flat at 7.5 sen and 29 sen, respectively, while Bumi Armada inched down half-a-sen to 15 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 92.20 points to 11,505.22, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 82.11 points to 11,405.45, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 90.13 points to 11,447.04.

The FBM Ace improved 73.32 points to 4,367.75 and the FBM 70 surged 181.35 points to 13,205.15.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index soared 128.11 points to 17,369.90, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.67 of-a-point lower at 164.96 and the Plantation Index was 28.13 points better at 6,909.03. — Bernama