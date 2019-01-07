China, US want to work together on trade, says foreign ministry

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing April 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 7 — China and the United States have expressed a will to work together to implement the consensus of their presidents, the Chinese foreign ministry said today, as trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies resumed.

US officials are meeting with their counterparts in Beijing this week for the first face-to-face talks since US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping in December agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has roiled international markets.

China is willing to resolve its trade disputes with the United States on an equal footing, Lu Kang, spokesman at the foreign ministry, told reporters.

Trump imposed import tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods to pressure Beijing to change its practices on issues ranging from industrial subsidies to hacking. China retaliated with tariffs of its own.

Trump said yesterday that trade talks with China were going very well and that weakness in the Chinese economy gave Beijing a reason to work toward a deal. — Reuters