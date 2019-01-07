Stars sparkle on Golden Globes red carpet

Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — A year ago, the Golden Globes red carpet was a total blackout as Hollywood’s A-listers drew attention to the problem of sexual harassment in entertainment and other industries.

Today, the message remained, but the sartorial choices were far more diverse.

Here is a look at some trends from the Globes, the first showbiz awards gala of 2019:

Pops of colour

Every colour of the rainbow was on display at the Beverly Hilton, from the canary yellow on winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and nominee Claire Foy (First Man) to the bold blue-green gown worn by presenter Allison Janney.

Lady Gaga — a winner for best original song for her hit Shallow from A Star Is Born — stunned in an strapless periwinkle Valentino gown with full puff sleeves and a long train. She even had blue hair in a bun to match.

A giant diamond choker completed her look — seemingly a throwback to Judy Garland’s style in the 1954 version of Star.

Melissa McCarthy, a nominee in the best drama actress category for Can You Ever Forgive Me? sparkled in deep purple with silver star accents, while winner Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) glittered in a shimmering, strapless pink column gown.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

Nicole Kidman, always a red carpet darling, wore a long-sleeve, floor-length, form-fitting Michael Kors gown in deep burgundy. But the best bit was her disco ball of a handbag.

Men rock the rainbow too

The basic black tux was definitely out on the Globes carpet, with Tinseltown’s stars sporting jackets in a rainbow of colours.

British star Idris Elba slayed in an emerald green jacket, waistcoat and shoes, while nominee Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) opted for a black and white floral pattern.

Star director/actor Bradley Cooper went for a classic white dinner jacket, and nominated director Spike Lee rocked up in head-to-toe purple, including his beret.

Darren Criss poses backstage with his award for ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

Winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) paired a blue paisley scarf with his tux.

Time’s Up, year two

It’s been a year since the Time’s Up movement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace was launched. After last year’s all-black statement, this year is all about the bracelets.

White and black “Time’s Up X 2” bracelets were seen on everyone from King to Elba.

Others wore pins, or carried ribbons with the message attached to their handbags, like winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite).

Old Hollywood

Globes host Sandra Oh, who won an award for her star turn in BBC America TV thriller Killing Eve, swooped her hair into finger waves a la Veronica Lake and donned a white-hot Versace gown for the red carpet — oozing the glamour of old Hollywood.

Amy Adams — a double acting nominee for her work in biopic Vice as the wife of former vice president Dick Cheney and on dark HBO drama Sharp Objects — wowed in a simple turquoise, off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein gown, her red hair also side-swept into soft curls. — AFP