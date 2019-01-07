PKR leader urges Anwar to name Penang chairman quickly

Dr Afif Bahardin speaks to reporters after conducting a walkabout in George Town January 7, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should appoint a new Penang PKR chairman soon for the sake of the party, said Dr Afif Bahardin.

The PKR assemblyman for Seberang Jaya said there was an urgent need to fill the vacancy left by Nurul Izzah Anwar’s resignation.

“This is because Penang is a crucial state with issues involving the management of the party and the state administration,” he told reporters today after visiting several restaurants here.

The state exco said a state PKR chairman is needed to ensure that the party’s programmes can be implemented smoothly.

“Without a chairman, it will affect PKR’s programmes and plans in Penang, including fulfilling our election pledges to the people,” he said.

He hoped the leader chosen for the post will be able to lead the party well and continue to implement the party’s projects and programmes for the state.

“The previous team under the leadership of Datuk Mansor Othman succeeded in the mission to win all seats contested by PKR in Penang. It is no easy feat to continue with this record,” he said.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah had been appointed as the Penang PKR chairman last month but she resigned from the post a day later.

She also resigned from her post as PKR vice-president.

Anwar has yet to announce a replacement for his daughter in Penang.

Dr Afif said division chiefs in the state had submitted their recommendations for the state chairman.

“It is now up to the leadership to decide who to appoint as the chairman,” he said.