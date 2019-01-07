Wan Saiful claims told to yank report of forgery at Perlis PPBM office

Wan Saiful said he was unsure why the order was given, but insisted he will not comply. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member Wan Saiful Wan Jan asserted today that he was instructed to withdraw a police report alleging forgery of claims documents involving thousands of ringgit at the office of the party’s Perlis chapter.

Wan Saiful, who is also the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman, said he was unsure why the order was given, but insisted he will not comply.

He also did not name those who purportedly ordered him to do so.

“Prior to that, I was also adamant about not getting involved in arranging for government contracts worth millions of ringgit to a company involving a Bersatu leader’s son from Perlis,” he said using another commonly used name for PPBM.

“I was offered a huge sum of money if I helped to arrange for the contract. I refused to indulge in such power abuse.

“I will not give in when it comes to matters of integrity, and I will not bow to pressure to get the money illegally, by any individuals, regardless of the position they hold in Perlis,” Wan Saiful said, adding that this current issue only bolstered his resolve to help the Perlis PPBM chapter become better.

“Malaysia Baharu needs a continuation to make Perlis Baharu,” he added.