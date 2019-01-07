Isa Samad, Mohd Emir ordered to file defence on condo purchase

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad arrives at the KL Court Complex on December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Former FGV Holdings Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and former group president and chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah were ordered to file their defence in the suit brought by the company to claim RM7.69 million as compensation over the purchase of a luxury condominium in Troika, Persiaran KLCC.

Counsel Lavinia Kumaraendran who is representing Mohd Isa said both defendants have to file their defence statements on or before February 4.

“January 23 has been set for further case management,” she told reporters after attending case management in the chambers of High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli today.

FGV Holdings Berhad as the plaintiff through a statement to Bursa Malaysia on Nov 30 last year, clarified that the suit filed against the two defendants was related to the purchase of the luxury apartments at Troika, Persiaran KLCC at above market price.

The company said the suit was also related to the abuse of company vehicle and petrol benefit by Mohd Emir.

As such FGV is demanding RM4.54 million from both defendants over the purchase of the condominium and RM3.15 million from Mohd Emir on alleged abuse of company vehicle and petrol benefit.

The company is also demanding interest at 5 per cent per year on the compensation to be given starting from the date of filing the suit until the date of full and final settlement of the case. — Bernama