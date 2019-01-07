Here’s how to enjoy 12 long weekends in 2019

Yes, Malaysia; we have 12 long weekends to look forward to this year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Malaysia is truly a blessed country with its abundance of public holidays.

In fact, we are the only South-east Asian nation that has the most number of public holidays if we state holidays as well.

But nothing beats the excitement of having a public holiday fall on Friday or Monday, granting us a wonderful long weekend to go on a vacation or have some quality companionship with family or friends.

Just like last year, 2019 calendar seems to look pretty exciting with seven official long weekends coming up.

With major celebrations such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, each offering two full days of public holiday, there are plenty of other dates that can be stretched to grant us even more extended breaks throughout the year.

Keen to get ready for your next holiday plans? Let’s start with the official long weekends which are for:

Thaipusam – Monday, January 21

Wesak Day – Monday May 20

Hari Raya Haji – Sunday and Monday, August 11 and 12

National Day and Awal Muharram – Saturday to Monday, August 31 to September 2

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday – Monday, September 9

Malaysia Day – Monday, September 16

Deepavali – Sunday and Monday, October 27 and 28 (Not applicable for Sarawak)

However, if you’re not satisfied with seven long weekends and you wish there were more, here’s a way for you to stretch that to nine by taking a day’s leave along with Chinese New Year (Tuesday and Wednesday, February 5 and 6) Hari Raya (Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6).

Malaysians can even enjoy three super long breaks by taking two days off before or after Labour Day (May 1), Nuzul Al-Quran (May 22) and Christmas Day (December 25) that fall smack in the middle of the week — perfect for those who are short on annual leave yet in need of an optimal long break.

In 2018, there were six official long weekends, including a special public holiday on (Thursday and Friday, May 10 and 11) after Pakatan Harapan’s historic victory in 14th general election on May 9.