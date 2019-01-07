PKR sec-gen tells Azmin to use proper channels for complaints

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at a press conference in Putrajaya January 7, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail advised deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to route his grievances through party channels instead of in public.

Saifuddin said the party allowed members and leaders to state their concerns through various avenues such as its annual congress, the party central leadership council meeting (MPP), the weekly political bureau meetings and circulars from his office.

“As a reform party, PKR opens its doors to the leadership and even members to benefit from each decision-making platform in the party

“Based on the space given, it would be more appropriate and better suited if the right party channels were used,” he said to the press after an award giving ceremony to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry officials here today.

Saifuddin comments came after Azmin’s insistence that his media statement on internal party matters was only issued after using “proper channels” and that he had first relayed concerns to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Azmin, in his press statement, had asked Anwar to review key appointments in the party after Rafizi Ramli, who had lost to Azmin the PKR deputy presidential race, was named vice president. Saifuddin was appointed secretary-general.

Azmin also said the appointments, made after a fierce contest in the party polls, should take into account the views of party grassroots.