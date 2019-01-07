Vida estimates RM100,000 in storm losses

A powerful storm caused a tent storing items for a warehouse sale to collapse yesterday, leading to damaged goods worth RM10,000, the cosmetics millionaire said. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Jan 7 — Cosmetics millionaire, Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, suffered losses estimated at RM100,000 when a powerful storm caused a tent housing items for a warehouse sale since January 4 collapsed and damaged things like skincare and drinkable products.

There were 10 workers in the tent when the incident occurred around 4pm yesterday. During that time, Hasmiza, or better known as Datuk Seri Vida, was on the way there.

“My workers managed to save themselves, but the products couldn’t be saved,” she told Bernama today.

She said some mirrors and the roof of her warehouse in Jelapang 2 which has been in operation for more than a year, was damaged when the tent gave way.

According to her, strong winds frequently happen in the area, but this was the first occurrence of a storm causing damage. She said she accepts it as a test from God.

“Despite this, people still came to buy my products,” she added.

Heavy rain around 3.30pm yesterday wrecked 20 houses in Gugusan Manjoi, forcing some residents to move temporarily to a surau in Kampung Kolam.

A strong storm in Bagan Serai also caused major damage to six houses in Kampung Pusat Penempatan Masyarakat Setempat (PPMS) Bukit Merah, while the roofs of 10 other houses were ruined. — Bernama