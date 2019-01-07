Saifuddin thanks Najib for being ‘price police’, says already on the case

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at a press conference in Putrajaya January 7, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he appreciated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s effort in monitoring the price of essentials.

Commending Najib for visiting Pasar Keramat yesterday, Saifuddin then said he responded to all public complaints in any case.

“I appreciate the effort Datuk Seri Mohd Najib who went down to Pasar Keramat and I promise that I would take action against any complaints not just by the former prime minister but those from the public as well,” he said during a press conference after giving out excellence awards to 306 ministry officials here today.

Saifuddin also explained that the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry was the correct authority to monitor the egg supply whereas he was tasked with ensuring that businesses observed controlled prices.

He also said he had received Najib’s complaint and pledged to act as is necessary.

Following his visit, Najib claimed that the traders at the market were unhappy over rising egg prices as well as the cost of chicken.

He also challenged DAP’s Tony Pua and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to explain how the Sales and Services Tax (SST) was lowering prices.